Gemini Dollar Price Down 1.4% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002572 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $243.05 million and $10.18 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.78 or 0.00807124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00094861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 245,399,722 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.