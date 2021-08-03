Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $6,167,460.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $8,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.