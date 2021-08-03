genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 2.9%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65). 258,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,566,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.44.

About genedrive (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

