Genel Energy plc Announces Dividend of $0.06 (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GENL opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.48. The company has a market cap of £394.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 109.20 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

