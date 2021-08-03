Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Genesco worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth $445,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 232.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

GCO opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.24. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

