Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 130,127 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

