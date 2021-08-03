Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

OTCMKTS GNMSF traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $450.08. 233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $299.08 and a fifty-two week high of $464.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.39% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $256.28 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

