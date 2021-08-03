Genus (LON:GNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5,620.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,620 ($73.43) and last traded at GBX 5,620 ($73.43), with a volume of 56390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

GNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

