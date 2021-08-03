GeoCoin Price Down 9.9% This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $902,592.72 and approximately $667.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00361420 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.04 or 0.99996164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00071144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

