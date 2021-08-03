George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$153.00 at CIBC

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

George Weston stock remained flat at $$104.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 392. George Weston has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $104.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

