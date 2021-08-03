George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$153.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC to C$153.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WN. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of WN traded up C$3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$132.80. The stock had a trading volume of 85,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$133.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.09.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.78. As a group, equities analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

