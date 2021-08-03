George Weston’s (WNGRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Desjardins in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $141.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WNGRF. CIBC raised their target price on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

George Weston stock remained flat at $$104.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.41. George Weston has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $104.13. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

