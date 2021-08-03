Gerdau (GGB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, analysts expect Gerdau to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GGB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. 176,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,276,166. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

