GET Protocol (GET) Price Hits $2.22

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00005821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $25.25 million and approximately $473,217.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00061989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.36 or 0.00809565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00093380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042352 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

