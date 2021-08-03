GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Tops $0.0654 on Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $101,618.34 and $46.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79,799.36 or 2.10019844 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,554,761 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

