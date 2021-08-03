GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GFL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

