GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. 58,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,862,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,430,000 after buying an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after buying an additional 637,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

