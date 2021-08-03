GH Research (GHRS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ: GHRS) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2021 – GH Research is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – GH Research is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – GH Research is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – GH Research is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

GHRS stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,631. GH Research PLC has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

