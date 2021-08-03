Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $21,378.55 and $7.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017327 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001512 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

