Giant Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market cap of $39,492.90 and approximately $13.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017364 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.