Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.25

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.25 and last traded at C$23.19, with a volume of 259863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEI shares. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1926074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

