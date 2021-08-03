Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.51%.

NASDAQ GILT opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $576.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

