Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.82

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.82 and last traded at C$43.59, with a volume of 203301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.61. The stock has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a PE ratio of -251.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

