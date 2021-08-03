Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $833.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,145.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

