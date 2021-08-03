Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.18% of Glatfelter worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Glatfelter by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

GLT opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $668.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

