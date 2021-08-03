GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. 265,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.