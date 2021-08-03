Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 340 at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 374.17 ($4.89).

Shares of GLEN stock traded up GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 330.05 ($4.31). 15,826,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,657,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a market capitalization of £43.98 billion and a PE ratio of -31.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 953.85.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

