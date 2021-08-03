Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,249 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.48% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.05.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

