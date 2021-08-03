Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 719,177 shares.The stock last traded at $37.29 and had previously closed at $37.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $727,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

