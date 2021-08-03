GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $638,353.80 and $11,045.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,308.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.93 or 0.06533686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $536.50 or 0.01400492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00361506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00128881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.00587888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00357049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00298108 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

