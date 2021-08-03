Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $290.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.55.

Globant stock opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.87 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

