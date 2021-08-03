Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil Sells 833 Shares

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith W. Pfeil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,720,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 294,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

