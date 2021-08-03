GNY (GNY) Achieves Market Cap of $67.17 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $67.17 million and approximately $127,207.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

