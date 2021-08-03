Goal Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 10th (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Goal Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Goal Acquisitions had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Goal Acquisitions’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUCKU opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27. Goal Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $11,011,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $7,896,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $7,513,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $7,307,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $7,007,000.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

