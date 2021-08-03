GoByte 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $420,474.68 and approximately $47.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001140 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

