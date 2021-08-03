GoByte (GBX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $367,381.36 and approximately $125.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

