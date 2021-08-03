goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.50

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$174.50 and last traded at C$174.22, with a volume of 19483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$171.00.

GSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$170.60.

Get goeasy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$156.87.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0920993 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$768,085.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,260,914.17. Also, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total value of C$984,952.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,050,855.15. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock worth $6,732,223 in the last quarter.

goeasy Company Profile (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.