Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

