Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,350 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.48. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $73.96 and a one year high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.