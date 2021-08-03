GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.17

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 830652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.10 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$879.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.99.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

