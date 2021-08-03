GokuMarket Credit (GMC) One Day Volume Tops $206,607.00

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $206,607.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.00365408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars.

