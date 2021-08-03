Golden Goose (GOLD) Tops One Day Volume of $346,520.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $346,520.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00100279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00139062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.35 or 0.99914189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00840810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

