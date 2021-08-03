Golden Goose Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $370,064.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $370,064.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00101954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00144215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,383.88 or 0.99866751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00844946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.