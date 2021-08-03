Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $44,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of GEM opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

