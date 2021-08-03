Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 13.4% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Command Bank owned 0.91% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $119,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.76. 958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,676. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $89.01.

