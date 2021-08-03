Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 121,730 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,730 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Aurora Cannabis worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 13,092.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

NYSE ACB opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.