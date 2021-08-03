Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 21,864 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 647,031 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $17,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.19. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

