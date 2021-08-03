Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,637 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of CSW Industrials worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

