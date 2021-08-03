Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 707,450 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of TherapeuticsMD worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,164 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 817,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,175,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 112,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

