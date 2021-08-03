Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 261,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTPAU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,505,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $10,030,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPAU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

